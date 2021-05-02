Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer had his best outing of the season, going this distance while striking out nine Miami Marlins batters and allowing just one run in a 3-1 Washington win.Full Article
Max Scherzer tosses complete game, shuts down Marlins in Nationals' 3-1 win
