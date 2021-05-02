Nationals' Max Scherzer tosses complete game vs. Marlins, then joins wife for baby's birth
Washington Nationals ace fans nine, goes the distance in 3-1 victory over Marlins, then heads to be with wife Erica for birth of their third child.
