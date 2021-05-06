Jared Goff: Detroit Lions not taking QB in NFL draft is 'nice vote of confidence'
Published
The Detroit Lions passed on QBs Justin Fields of Ohio State and Mac Jones of Alabama to take Oregon OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.
Published
The Detroit Lions passed on QBs Justin Fields of Ohio State and Mac Jones of Alabama to take Oregon OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff says he appreciated the conversations he had with GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell prior to..