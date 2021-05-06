Opinion: Jose Altuve celebrates his birthday by getting revenge on taunting Yankees fans
Published
After spending three days listening to Yankees fans viciously boo and curse his name, Jose Altuve got the last laugh as the Astros avoided a sweep.
Published
After spending three days listening to Yankees fans viciously boo and curse his name, Jose Altuve got the last laugh as the Astros avoided a sweep.
Jose Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth..