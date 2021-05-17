Carlo Ancelotti was wanted by Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta is close to outperforming Everton as Danny Murphy says Toffees boss would be under more pressure if fans were inside stadiums
Published
Everton fans could not believe their luck when the club appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager in December 2019. The Italian coach, who has won league titles in England, Germany, France and Italy, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal in what was another step in the right direction for the Toffees under Farhad Moshiri. Ancelotti had […]Full Article