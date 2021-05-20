Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson â€˜controlledâ€™ every aspect of playersâ€™ lives to make them better, reveals Gordon Strachan â€“ â€˜Heâ€™d even have team talks with our wives!â€™
Gordon Strachan has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson 'controlled' every aspect of his players' lives to get the very best out of them. Ferguson is one of football's most successful managers of all time having won a long list of trophies in charge of Aberdeen and Manchester United. Strachan, who played under the legendary boss at