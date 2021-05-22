Brentford replicate Manchester United defending, Asmir Begovic chases Ivan Toney and ex-Bees man Chris Mepham gets bizarre red card in crazy Championship Play-Off first-half
No Premier League football today, but Brentford vs Bournemouth has already provided a whole weekend's worth of drama. With so much at stake, the Play-Offs rarely disappoint and the first-half at the Brentford Community Stadium had everything. Nursing a one-goal lead from the first leg, Bournemouth quickly doubled it thanks to some utterly atrocious defending