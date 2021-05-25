Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka picked as Gareth Southgate names provisional England Euro 2020 squad with four uncapped aces, including Ben Godfrey and Ben White
England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 with Ben White and Ben Godfrey the surprise picks. Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold does make the squad, despite being left out by England at various points by Southgate. Goalkeepers Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale also join White and Godfrey as uncapped selections. […]Full Article