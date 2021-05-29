Man City warned about Timo Werner threat despite poor form with striker backed as ‘key man’ for Chelsea in Champions League final – ‘He makes other players play better’
Published
Timo Werner may not have set the world alight during his first season at Chelsea, but he’s the player Pep Guardiola should be worried about ahead of the Champions League final against Man City. In fact, talkSPORT pundits claim the City boss might have to change his team around to keep the German speedster at […]Full Article