Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open amid controversy for skipping a post-match news conferences, she announced on social media.Osaka posted a message on her Twitter account saying she didn't want to be a distraction from...Full Article
Tennis: Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following media controversy
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Naomi Osaka: Tennis champion withdraws from French Open
Deutsche Welle
The four-time Grand Slam champion has pulled out of the tennis tournament citing mental health issues. Organizers had threatened to..
More coverage
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open
Newsy
Watch VideoNaomi Osaka wrote on Twitter on Monday that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the..
-
Citing anxiety and depression, Naomi Osaka withdraws from the French Open after media boycott fine
SBS
-
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, says she will take break from competitionÂ
Newsday
-
Naomi Osaka Quits the French Open After News Conference Dispute
NYTimes.com
-
Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal of French Open after decision to not speak with media
azcentral.com