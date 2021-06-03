Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and David Luiz leave Arsenal: Gunners confirm exits as Carlo Ancelotti denies permanent deal for Real Madrid star
Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have returned to Real Madrid following their loan spells at Arsenal. The Gunners also confirmed the departures of David Luiz and Mat Ryan, whose contracts expire on June 30. Arsenal were keen to keep Odegaard, the 22-year-old Norwegian, following an impressive five months at the club since arriving on loan […]