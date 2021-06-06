FBK Games: Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m with season's best in Hengelo

FBK Games: Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m with season's best in Hengelo

BBC Sport

Published

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith runs a season's best time as she wins the women's 100m at the FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

