Phil Foden can replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top, insists Michael Owen who warns Man City and England ace of pressures from being global star
Published
Phil Foden has the potential to go on and emulate what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done in their illustrious careers, talkSPORT has been told. The Man City youngster, who won the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award for the 2020/21 season, has already earned comparisons with the likes of England legend Paul Gascoigne […]Full Article