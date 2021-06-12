Christian Eriksen: Tottenham, Arsenal, Germany and Fabrice Muamba share support as football world rallies around Denmark star – who is stable and awake after collapse at Euro 2020
The football world is rallying around Christian Eriksen, who has thankfully been stabilised following a harrowing incident during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash on Saturday. The midfielder collapsed to the ground during the match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with no one else around him. The severity of the situation quickly became apparent as both […]Full Article