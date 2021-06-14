Wasabi, the Pekingese, crowned Best in Show at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A champion was crowned at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Wasabi, the Pekingese, won the toy group and then took the top prize in the Best in Show. This is the fifth time the Pekingese has taken home the Best in Show title.

