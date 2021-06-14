Westminster dog show: Pekingese named Wasabi wins
A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.Full Article
A champion was crowned at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Wasabi, the Pekingese, won the toy group and then took the..
Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show and his handler answers questions following the good news.