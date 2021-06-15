Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles from Euro 2020 press conference and tells people to drink water as Portugal captain prepares for record breaking fifth tournament
Don't leave your Coca Cola bottles in front of Cristiano Ronaldo. The global superstar removed two from the table in front of him during a press conference ahead of Portugal's clash with Hungary in Budapest. Instead, the 36-year-old national skipper brandished a bottle of water and said "agua," which is Portuguese for water. Ronaldo is […]