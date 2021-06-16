NBA play-offs: Durant scores 49 as Brooklyn Nets take 3-2 series lead against Milwaukee Bucks

NBA play-offs: Durant scores 49 as Brooklyn Nets take 3-2 series lead against Milwaukee Bucks

BBC Sport

Published

Kevin Durant scores 49 points as the Brooklyn Nets fight back to beat Milwaukee 114-108 and take a 3-2 semi-final series lead.

Full Article