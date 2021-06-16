Paul Pogba removes bottle of Heineken from press conference after starring for France as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub wipes $4billion off company’s value
Paul Pogba is the latest Euro 2020 star to remove a branded drink from his press conference. Cristiano Ronaldo hit the headlines this week when he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from a table before speaking to the media. The 36-year-old brandished a bottle of water and said ‘agua’, which is Portuguese for water. Coca-Cola, […]Full Article