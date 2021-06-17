Marko Arnautovic has been forced to watch Austria’s Euro 2020 clash with the Netherlands from the stands after a one-game ban by UEFA - but fans have made their feelings clearFull Article
Austria fans defend Marko Arnautovic by sneaking 'censored' cut-out into stadium
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
North Macedonia Seeks Austrian Footballer’s Punishment For ‘Ethnic Insult’
North Macedonia’s Football Federation on Monday asked UEFA to harshly punish Marko Arnautovic, an Austrian player of Serbian..
Eurasia Review
Stoke City fans pine for angry Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to help Austria beat North Macedonia
The Sentinel Stoke