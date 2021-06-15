North Macedonia Seeks Austrian Footballer’s Punishment For ‘Ethnic Insult’

North Macedonia Seeks Austrian Footballer’s Punishment For ‘Ethnic Insult’

North Macedonia’s Football Federation on Monday asked UEFA to harshly punish Marko Arnautovic, an Austrian player of Serbian descent, for directing an ethnic insult at a player of ethnic Albanian origin from North Macedonia’s team.

The federation said it “strongly condemns the nationalist rant of the Austrian...

