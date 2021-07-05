Jul.5 - Max Verstappen insists he is still not even "dreaming" about becoming world champion in 2021. Red Bull's new dominance of Formula 1 is a major moment for the sport, as the Dutch driver pulls out a 32 point lead over Lewis Hamilton with his pole, win and fastest lap in Austria on Sunday......check out full post »Full Article
Catching Red Bull now almost impossible for the Mercedes team?
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Red Bull admits they may not dominate at Silverstone this weekend
F1-Fansite
Jul.13 - Dr Helmut Marko admits Red Bull may not dominate this weekend's British GP. The general paddock consensus is that the..
More coverage
F1 talking points: Verstappen wins Austrian GP - again
Red Bull driver dominates from pole position to stretch his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen..
Autocar
F1 talking points: Verstappen wins Austrian GP – again
Red Bull driver dominates from pole position to stretch his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen..
Autocar