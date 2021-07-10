Conor McGregor mocks Rafael dos Anjos and calls him a ‘rat’ as UFC rivals clash in behind-the-scenes footage from weigh-in for Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264
Published
Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos continued their long and bitter feud backstage at the UFC 264 weigh-in on Friday. Dustin Poirier will face McGregor in a trilogy bout tonight, with Dos Anjos stepping onto the scales as insurance in case either fighter got injured. A fight between McGregor and Dos Anjos would be five […]Full Article