Arsenal tell Bukayo Saka ‘we are so proud of you’ in response to England players being subjected to vile racist abuse following devastating Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy
Arsenal condemned the 'disgusting' abuse Bukayo Saka received after his decisive penalty miss in England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy. Saka's spot-kick in the shoot-out was palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma as England suffered more heartbreak at Wembley, which saw the game finish 1-1 after extra-time. The 19-year-old was then handed the responsibility of […]