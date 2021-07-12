NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns
Published
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points helping the Milwaukee Bucks to a crucial win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.Full Article
Published
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points helping the Milwaukee Bucks to a crucial win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.Full Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo plays down comparisons to Michael Jordan after a historic display in game three of the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable, pouring in 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a 120-100 win that cut..