NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns

BBC Sport

Published

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 41 points helping the Milwaukee Bucks to a crucial win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Full Article