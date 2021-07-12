Manchester United are closing in on the signing of centre-half Raphael Varane with the Real Madrid defender set to depart the Bernabeu before the end of the monthFull Article
Man Utd 'close to agreeing Raphael Varane terms' and hope to seal deal in July
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Transfer gossip: Man United close to agreeing terms with 28-year-old, Arsenal target 21-year-old
The Sport Review
Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day..
-
Man United close to completing deal for 28-year-old France defender – report
The Sport Review
-
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Raphael Varane could follow with huge transfers set to be completed after Euros as Man City chase Harry Kane, Chelsea eye Erling Haaland and Arsenal could close Ben White deal
talkSPORT