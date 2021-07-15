Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Game 4 updates: Suns start fast

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Game 4 updates: Suns start fast

azcentral.com

Published

The Bucks play their second game of the NBA Finals at home in Fiserv Forum against the Suns on Wednesday, looking to even the series at 2-2.
 

Full Article