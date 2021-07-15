Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Game 4 updates: Suns start fast
Published
The Bucks play their second game of the NBA Finals at home in Fiserv Forum against the Suns on Wednesday, looking to even the series at 2-2.
Published
The Bucks play their second game of the NBA Finals at home in Fiserv Forum against the Suns on Wednesday, looking to even the series at 2-2.
For the NBA Finals Game 3 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Bucks, Arizona fans gathered for a watch party at Chase Field in downtown..
Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus discuss who they trust more in Game 4 of the NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Chris Paul? Hear why..