Phoenix Suns fans rally at viewing party during Game 6 of the NBA Finals
Downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center, formerly Phoenix Suns Arena, hosted fans for a Game 6 viewing party of the 2021 NBA Finals vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
Watch VideoHigh atop the outside of Fiserv Forum — way above even a leaping Giannis Antetokounmpo's reach — blares the Bucks'..
The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to be respectful while cheering on their favorite team.