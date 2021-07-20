Milwaukee Bucks expand Deer District to accommodate 65,000 fans for NBA Finals Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks will expand its Deer District outdoor watch party to the north of Fiserv Forum to accommodate more fans in Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of the Deer District, directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street. With the additional space, the Bucks can now accommodate up to 65,000 outdoors. For Games 3 and 4, the Bucks boasted around 25,000 fans in the plaza. The…