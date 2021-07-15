Fans pack Fiserv Forum, Deer District to watch Milwaukee Bucks even NBA Finals: Slideshow

"Bucks in six" chants again echoed through Fiserv Forum, and fireworks framed the Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks nail-biting 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, which tied the NBA Finals series 2-2. Check out the attached slideshow to see scenes from Game 4 inside Fiserv Forum and outside in the Deer District. More than 17,000 fans packed Fiserv Forum for the game, while another 22,000 filled the Deer District to cheer on the team, despite the threat of rain and thunderstorms.…