Two athletes out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo
A Chilean taekwondo athlete and a Dutch skateboarder are the first known athletes to be ruled out of the Games after testing positive in Tokyo.
Six team GB athletes and two staff members have had to self-isolate after a person on their flight tested positive for COVID-19.
