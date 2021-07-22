Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva in talks for boxing match this year after YouTuber took on Floyd Mayweather and UFC legend beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Logan Paul and Anderson Silva are in talks to potentially fight later this year, Logan's manager Jeff Levin has confirmed. The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost his first pro fight to fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2019, but returned to the ring this June for an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather. Floyd vs Logan was a big-money success