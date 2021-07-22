Skip & Shannon react to Kevin Durant’s crowning of the Giannis-led Bucks a dynasty after Finals win I UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off their first championship in 50 years, but if you ask Kevin Durant, it won’t be their last. Speaking ahead of Team USA’s Olympic debut, KD went on record to say that the Bucks could be the team to beat for the near future, saying quote 'Milwaukee is forming somewhat of a dynasty with that team. I know it's the first chip and a lot of people call it a dynasty after a few, but the continuity of that team is something that's impressive and how they continue to build and add and now they're champions, and you can appreciate that.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether KD is too quick to crown the Giannis-led Bucks a dynasty.