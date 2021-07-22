New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after bicycling accident
Published
Greg Knapp, the New York Jets' passing game specialist and longtime NFL assistant coach, died Thursday, five days after being struck by a motorist.
Published
Greg Knapp, the New York Jets' passing game specialist and longtime NFL assistant coach, died Thursday, five days after being struck by a motorist.
Knapp, the team’s new passing-game specialist, was hit by a car while biking over the weekend and never regained consciousness,..
Knapp succumbed to injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last weekend.