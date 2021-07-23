Osaka lights cauldron at Tokyo opening ceremony
Published
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame's long journey from Greece to these delayed Olympics.Full Article
Published
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame's long journey from Greece to these delayed Olympics.Full Article
Naomi Osaka confirmed widespread rumours by carrying the Olympic torch during Friday's opening ceremony in Tokyo, lighting the..
The tennis star, whose stature has only grown in the past year, capped the opening ceremony in Tokyo.