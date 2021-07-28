Dolphin All-Pro CB Xavien Howard says he requested trade: 'I don't feel valued or respected'
Published
In a statement posted to social media Tuesday night, Xavien Howard said he "wants to make it clear I'm not happy, and have requested a trade."
Published
In a statement posted to social media Tuesday night, Xavien Howard said he "wants to make it clear I'm not happy, and have requested a trade."
Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard said in a statement Tuesday night that he has requested a trade amid frustrations over..