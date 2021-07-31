Simone Manuel shows she's a fighter at Tokyo Olympics. 'I think a victory is not giving up.'
Simone Manuel won't leave Tokyo with an individual medal after finishing 11th in the 50 free. But she's not done, eyeing the 2024 Games in Paris.
