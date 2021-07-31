Great Britain sprinter Dina Asher-Smith couldn't hold back the tears as she wept on TV describing how her Olympic Games have ended early due to a hamstring problem she suffered earlier this yearFull Article
Dina Asher-Smith breaks down in tears in TV interview as she pulls out of 200m
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Viewers slam BBC for 'distressing' interview with Dina Asher-Smith
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Great Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith, from Orpington, pulled out of the Olympic 200m.