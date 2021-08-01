India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win for the eight-time Olympic championsFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: India beat Great Britain 3-1, enter semis after over 40 years
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
India beat Great Britain 3-1, enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 years
Zee News
The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semifinals of Olympics Games..
-
Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain lose 3-1 to India in men's hockey quarter-finals
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain, enter semis after 41 years in Games
DNA
-
Tokyo Olympics hockey: Indian women reach quarter-finals after 41 years
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain women's hockey team sweep aside India and Germany beat Ireland
BBC Local News
More coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain women's hockey team beat India
Great Britain women's hockey team continue the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 win against India in pool A.
BBC News
Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain's men complete stunning comeback to reach sevens semis
Watch highlights as Great Britain complete a stunning comeback after beating United States 26-21 to reach the Olympic rugby sevens..
BBC News