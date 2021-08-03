'Run it back': What it means for Chris Paul to stay with Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million. So what does this mean for Phoenix moving forward?
Phoenix Suns are reportedly re-signing Cameron Payne, who was Chris Paul's backup, to a 3-year, $19-million deal.
Chris Paul, the 16-year veteran who averaged 21.8 points and 8.2 assists per game for the Suns during the NBA Finals, agreed to..