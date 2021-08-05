Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia loses bout for bronze medal
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semifinal, to fight for bronze now
Mid-Day
Deepak Punia was nowhere in the contest and USA`s David Taylor made light work of the match and he easily wrapped up the game
-
Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Deepak Punia loses 87kg bronze medal bout
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses bronze medal match in dying minutes
DNA
-
Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Ravi Dahiya settles for silver, emulates idol Sushil Kumar
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Deepak Punia loses semis, to battle for bronze now
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya to play for GOLD after defeating Asian champ Nurislam Sanayev in semis
India wrestlers Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) begin their semi-final bout in their respective weight categories.
DNA
Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia storm into semis, one step away from medal
Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia marched into the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics. A win will ensure at least a silver..
Zee News