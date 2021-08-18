Manchester United striker Antony Martial or Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham and Jamie O’Hara thinks club will be fine without him
Published
Tottenham Hotspur will be ‘okay’ without Man City transfer target Harry Kane, believes Jamie O’Hara. And he believes Manchester United forward Anthony Martial or Leeds ace Patrick Bamford could be excellent replacements for the striker as they suit the pacy approach which saw them down the Premier League champions in their opening game. Kane has […]Full Article