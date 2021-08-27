Cristiano Ronaldo re-joins Manchester United as club legend completes stunning return to Old Trafford in mega transfer from Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus and made a sensational return to Old Trafford. The club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. “Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or […]Full Article