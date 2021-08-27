Manchester United will only finish fourth in Premier League, even with Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, claims Darren Bent who predicts that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will all trump Red Devils
Published
Darren Bent has predicted that Manchester United will finish fourth in the Premier League this season, despite re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils announced the return of their club legend on Friday, but this mega transfer is not necessarily a guarantee of silverware. The deal was confirmed while United fan Andy Goldstein hosted Drive alongside […]Full Article