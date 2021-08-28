F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Event: Belgian Grand Prix Track: Spa-Franchorchamps circuit Weather: wet 14.4°C Tarmac: wet 19.5°C Humidity : 92.1% Wind : 0.3 m/s SW Pressure: 970.7 bar Max Verstappen scored his 9th F1 pole position of his career during the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull Racing driver will start from P1 for the first.....check out full post »