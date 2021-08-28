The McLaren driver crashed during the third session of qualifying and was taken to hospital for a precautionary x-ray to check whether or not he has fractured his elbowFull Article
Lando Norris taken to hospital after horror crash during F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Vettel thinks F1 'got lucky' with Norris crash
Sebastian Vettel said Formula One was lucky to avoid "a different outcome" when Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying in wet..
ESPN
British F1 star Lando Norris in crash at Belgian Grand Prix on SAME CORNER as horror smash in W Series but McLaren driver walks away uninjured
British Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been involved in a huge crash during qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, amid strong..
talkSPORT