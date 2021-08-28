British F1 star Lando Norris in crash at Belgian Grand Prix on SAME CORNER as horror smash in W Series but McLaren driver walks away uninjured
Published
British Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been involved in a huge crash during qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, amid strong calls for improved safety at the circuit following multiple accidents. McClaren’s Norris had been one of the weekend’s pace setters heading into the third stage of qualifying. But as rainfall continued to increase […]Full Article