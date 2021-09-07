Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Carrington for the first time since rejoining Manchester United from Juventus - reuniting with new boss Ole Gunnar SolskjaerFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo back at Carrington and pictured with Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man Utd could be without six players for Cristiano Ronaldo homecoming vs Newcastle
Daily Star
Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on September 11 but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer..
-
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured talking to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United’s training ground ahead of second Premier League debut against Newcastle
talkSPORT
-
Ronaldo crucial, as Solskjaer has plan to find Man Utd world-beater in threat to star target
Team Talk
-
Cristiano Ronaldo´s Man Utd return ´bad news´ for Van de Beek, says agent
SoccerNews.com
-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United title favourites – report
The Sport Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees one team as biggest threat to Man Utd's title charge
Daily Star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United and Chelsea,..