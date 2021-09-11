Sloppy Saul Niguez substituted at half-time after a nightmare Chelsea debut with ex-Atletico Madrid star dominated by 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder
Chelsea's Saul Niguez was substituted at half time during his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday after enduring a 'tough' half where he was dominated by youngster Jacob Ramsey. The Spanish international was signed from Atletico Madrid on deadline day in a last-gasp move, for a £4million loan fee that can be made permanent next