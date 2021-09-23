‘Too big, too strong, too sharp’ – Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk predictions from Tyson Fury, Evander Holyfield, Dillian Whyte and more big boxing figures
Published
Anthony Joshua defends his WBA (super), IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight titles this weekend against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 25 and the winner is all but guaranteed to move on to the undisputed title fight against the winner of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Joshua is […]Full Article